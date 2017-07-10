Register
17:38 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Tibet

    Row Over Tibetan Flag Near Border Rocks Sensitive India-China Ties

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 28 0 0

    The unfurling of a Tibetan flag by a Tibetan government-in-exile representative on the shores of Pangong Lake (Bangong in China) in India’s Ladakh, close to the Line of Actual Control, has irked China again, with its media criticizing the move and warning India to not play the “Tibet card”.

    Tibetans graze their yak in the grasslands of the high Tibetan plateau in the county of Naqu, Tibet, China in this Thursday July 6, 2006 photo.
    © AP Photo/ Elizabeth Dalziel, File
    China Announces New Light Battle Tank Trials in Tibet
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Lobsang Sangay, the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile, hoisted a flag on the banks of the Pangong lake in Ladakh last Wednesday, a day ahead of the 82nd birthday of The Dalai Lama. The flag is being referred as the flag of Tibet and it is the first time, it has happened on Indian soil amid rising tensions between India and China in the tri-junction area near Sikkim.

    “This is the first visit by the CTA president to Ladakh and, therefore, the first time that the national flag has been unfurled near the lake. As you know, half the lake is in India, and half in Tibet,” The Wire quoted Sonam Norbu Dagpo, the spokesman of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), as saying.

    There remains lack of clarity over the status of the flag and who unfurled it. The Wire report added the CTA information secretary Dhardon Sharling later confirmed that the flag was not hoisted by Sangay and, instead belongs to a Tibetan settled near the lake since the 1980s. Sangay, who’s been clicked near the flag, was just paying his respects to the flag, the report added.

    A panorama of Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Chinese Authorities Appoint New Tibet Governor - Reports
    Indian experts are of the view that with tension rising between the two side and Chinese media going all guns blazing, including questioning Sikkim’s inclusion in India or bringing in Pakistan and Kashmir angle, it is one of the cards India can use.

    “A Tibetan flag coming on the shores of Pangong lake without the knowledge of the Indian government is difficult to believe. Given the current standoff going in the trijunction area and Chinese media, which is controlled by the party saying all things, it was just a matter of time Tibet was going to be used as a bargaining chip. China has been insensitive to Indian concerns like by not admitting Hafiz Saeed as a terrorist or blocking India’s membership bid in the NSG,” Dr Rajeswari P. Rajagopalan, senior fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation, told Sputnik.

    India and China are engaged in a bitter standoff for almost a month now after the Indian Army prevented Chinese soldiers from constructing a road in the Bhutanese territory near the tri-junction area close to the Sikkim border.

    Related:

    Vietnam Goads India to Counter China in South China Sea
    China Demands That India Pulls Back Border Troops Immediately
    China-Backed AIIB Approves $329 Mln Loan to Build Access Roads in India
    India Denies Change in Tibet Policy Despite Chinese Ire
    Tags:
    border, flag, Ladakh region, Tibet, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok