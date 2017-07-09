China Has No Military Contacts With North Korea Amid Escalating Crisis

BEIJING (Sputnik) — North Korea has carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in recent months, all of which are considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution. Pyongyang's provocations are also seen as a threat by its neighbors, Japan and South Korea, and their allies.

"No, currently we do not have any contact or ties with the DPRK militarily. In the past we did, we had a lot of contact and exchanges. I think this reflect a kind of change in our relationship for the reasons known to all…. China is right now united with the international community to seriously honour UN resolutions, and we hope we eventually may find a solution to these problems," Sen. Col. Zhou Bo, director of the Center for International Security Cooperation of the Chinese Defense Ministry, said in an interview with Channel News Asia.

He also noted that the North Korea wanted direct talks with the United States, adding China is helping this dialogue.