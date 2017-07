TOKYO (Sputnik) — Nine more bodies were found Friday covered by debris and mud after rivers overflew with water, according to the NHK television channel.

The broadcaster said the assessment was not final as large parts of the rural areas in Kyushu were still hard to reach after falling trees and landslides blocked roads.

The prefectures of Fukuoka and Oita were hit the hardest. Some parts of Kyushu saw the heaviest rainfall in at least 40 years. Some 2,200 people are living in evacuation centers there.