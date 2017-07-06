Register
    This file photo taken on July 10, 2008 shows a Chinese soldier (L) next to an Indian soldier at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state

    China Demands That India Pulls Back Border Troops Immediately

    © AFP 2017/ DIPTENDU DUTTA
    Asia & Pacific
    0 18121

    China has again warned India to pull back its troops from the Doklam area near the Sikkim sector, saying it will affect the dialogue process between the two countries.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Despite blaming India for undermining its territorial sovereignty, Beijing softened its stance on the issue around the Kailash mountain and has agreed to open an alternate route. Earlier, it canceled the yatra through the Nathu La route in view of the ongoing stand-off between the two countries.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Chinese and Indian Border Clash Sparks Calls for Tough Response Online
    "China's territorial sovereignty has been undermined by Indian border troops. The Indian side is trying to justify the trespassing into Chinese territory in the name of security concerns. India's position is groundless," Li Ya, Political Counsellor in the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, said on Thursday.

    "We have strong evidence to prove that Doklam belongs to China. The activities conducted in Doklam are within China's sovereignty. It is the Indian side that trespassed and changed the status quo in the name of security concern. The Indian side has trespassed into another country's territory. No matter what activities it conducts there, it will not be acceptable to any sovereign state. The Indian border troops must pull back its border troops unconditionally and immediately. This is the pre-condition for any meaningful dialogue between China and India," the Chinese political counselor added.

    "China consistently respects the Indian people's religious sentiments and attaches importance to Indian yatra (pilgrimage) to Kailash and Mansarovar in Xizang. Up to now, the official yatra through Lipuleku Pass and non-official yatra through Lhasa Purang are still on the rails. We are willing to discuss the possibility of alternative arrangements through other routes for Indian official yatris who had planned to visit Kailash and Mansarovar via Nathula Pass," Chinese Embassy Counsellor Xie Lian said.

     

    Tags:
    China, India
