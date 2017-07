© Sputnik/ Zhanna Manukyan BRICS Sport Games to Be Held Within Framework of Summit in China - Kremlin Aide

TIANJIN (Sputnik) — The five-year plan covers various aspects of cultural partnership between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa for the period of 2017-2021.

The five emerging economies have reaffirmed their commitment to put the deal into practice, including taking joint efforts to preserve cultural heritage and ramp up exchanges.

They also set up a library alliance and chief librarians from the five nations will convene for the first time in China next year. Their conferences will be rotated between BRICS countries every three years and last for two to three days.