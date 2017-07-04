Register
03:58 GMT +304 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Children

    Japan Considers 'Kids Week' Holiday to Help Overworked Parents Take Time Off

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    As part of an effort to scale back daunting workloads and increase time with families, the Japanese government is considering creating a “Kid’s week” holiday that they hope will encourage the use of paid leave and money spent on travel.

    Set for a launch in the 2018 fiscal year, Kid’s Week would establish five days of holiday time in July and August, to be compensated for elsewhere during the school year. When the holiday would take place would differ by region, ideally cutting down on the usual summer traffic and creating a tourism boom.

    Private domestic travel consumption could increase by 400 billion yen with this initiative, according to the Mizuho Research Institute estimates. Germany and France have engaged in similar efforts in order to address traffic jams and crowded resorts. 

    Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waits for US President to arrive for a bilateral meeting on the sideline of the G20 summit in Saint Petersburg on September 5, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ Jewel Samad
    Toeing the Line: Japan Jumps on US Bandwagon With China Sanctions

    Some experts aren’t confident about the efficacy of a Kid’s Week in helping people scale back their long hours, as paid leave would still have to be approved by employers.

    After the idea was first reported in May, Yahoo News Japan published a poll indicating that of 172,030 responses, 66 percent of people were against the initiative, seeing a weeklong family vacation as impossible.

    In 2015 online 48.7 percent of workers took paid leave, according to a Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare survey of 4,520 companies across Japan — a far cry from the government’s desired 70 percent that it wants to reach by 2020.

    A man walks past Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) poster (C) for the July 10 upper house election with the image of Shinzo Abe, Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the LDP, and other candidates' posters at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 10, 2016
    © REUTERS / Toru Hanai
    Japan’s Ruling Party Facing Heavy Defeat in Tokyo Assembly Election – Exit Poll

    "It’s both an issue of workers’ mentality as well as ways of management,"  researcher Akio Doteuchi told the Japan times, explaining that some people feel guilty taking time off when their colleagues are still working, and fear that taking leave could negatively impact their evaluations.

    More than 60 percent of respondents to a 2016 Labor Ministry survey said they were hesitant to take paid leave, with 32 percent citing office environment and 70 percent saying it might create a burdensome workload for their colleagues.

    Senior Dai-ichi Life Research Institute researcher Yasuko Matoba said that while such initiatives haven’t yet yielded much success, they are important in the effort to change Japanese work culture.

    "It’s important for the government to take initiative to change [the working environment]," he said.

    Related:

    Desperate Refugee Kids Selling Sex to Survive in Norway
    Desperate Refugee Kids' Online 'Suicide Pacts' Startle Sweden
    Russian Plane to Bring Critically Ill Kids From Ukraine’s Southeast to Moscow
    US Lawmakers Urge Kelly to Reject Plan to Separate Kids From Parents at Border
    Chinese School Kids Perform Basketball Yoga Training
    Tags:
    vacation, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Legendary Su-24 Celebrates Its Half-Century Anniversary
    Russia's Legendary Su-24 Celebrates its 50-Year Anniversary
    Democrats, Interrupted
    Democrats, Interrupted
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok