© AP Photo/ Umit Bektas PKK IED Explosion in Eastern Turkey Leaves 3 Turkish Soldiers Wounded

ANKARA (Sputnik) — The deputy prime minister expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims.

The victims were identified as "Aydin Ahi, the deputy chairman in the Ozalp district [of Turkey's Van province] and Orhan Mercan, the deputy chairman in the Lice district [of the Diyarbakir province]," Kurtulmus said on Twitter.

Tensions between Ankara and the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist group in Turkey, escalated in July 2015, when the ceasefire collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by the militants.