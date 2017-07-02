Chinese Long March-5 Carrier Rocket Ready for Launch

WENCHANG (China) (Sputnik) — Chinese high power carrier rocket Long March-5 (Changzheng 5) is prepared for the launch at Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

According to a launching site official, specialists are currently carrying out the last testing and fuel the rocket, while the weather conditions are expected to be fine for the launch.

The launch of the carrier rocket is slated for 7.20 p.m. local time [11.20 GMT]. It should deliver the Shijian-18 communication satellite to the orbit, which might operate there up to 15 years in case of a successful launch.

The first launch of the Changzheng 5 (Long March 5) carrier rocket took place in November2016.

China's largest ever rocket has a maximum payload capacity of 55,116 pounds to a low-Earth orbit.