S Korea Prosecutors to Question Opposition for Libel Over President's Son

© Flickr/ Gerry Lauzon Seoul Prosecutors Question Volkswagen Korea CEO Over Alleged Emission Test Fraud

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korean prosecution plans to question three opposition politicians within the investigation into a fraudulent claims that the country's President Moon Jae-in allegedly used his position to promote his son, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the prosecutors summoned three officials of the People's Party who spread information about Moon's alleged abuse of authority to promote his son for a position in a state agency in 2006.

One of the accomplices, Lee You-mi, was arrested on Thursday and confessed that he had distributed false information about Moon's son, the news agency specified.

The case will cast a shadow on the party's former leader and Moon's rival at the presidential elections, Ahn Cheol-soo, who is yet to make a statement, the news agency added.