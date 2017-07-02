S Korea Prosecutors to Question Opposition for Libel Over President's Son

According to the Yonhap news agency, the prosecutors summoned three officials of the People's Party who spread information about Moon's alleged abuse of authority to promote his son for a position in a state agency in 2006.
One of the accomplices, Lee You-mi, was arrested on Thursday and confessed that he had distributed false information about Moon's son, the news agency specified.
The case will cast a shadow on the party's former leader and Moon's rival at the presidential elections, Ahn Cheol-soo, who is yet to make a statement, the news agency added.
