Indian Woman Commits Suicide Over Death of Pet Parrot

New Delhi (Sputnik)Dhanalakshmi, an 82-year-old of Madurai, allegedly consumed pesticide after she found her pet parrot killed by a cat. Dhanalakshmi was found unconscious on the floor by her son. She was rushed to the hospital where it was established that she had consumed pesticide to commit suicide. Even in a semi-conscious state, she was constantly asking about Meena, her pet parrot, according to the police. The woman passed away during the course of treatment.

"My mother was very possessive about the bird. She never let anyone else go near it. She used to feed the parrot its favorite food with her own hands and took care of it more than herself. If the parrot did not eat, my mom too stayed hungry and would remain upset the whole day," Dhanalakshmi’s son Sakthivel Pandian was quoted as saying in the local media.