Afghan Police Confirm Killing of Six Officers by Taliban in Farah Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Afghan police confirmed on Friday that at least six police officers were killed by Taliban insurgents (terrorist group banned in Russia) at a security post in the country's western Farah province, local media reported.

The incident took place late on Thursday in the Shib Koh district, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

At least five Taliban fighters were reportedly killed and nine others were injured.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement, as well as the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia.