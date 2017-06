© REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor US Inflation Surges as Struggling Retailers Post Upbeat Sales

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The consumer price index for Japan in May 2017 rose 0.4 percent over the year, the Internal Affairs Ministry’s statistical bureau said in a report released Friday.

The inflation figure for May before seasonal adjustment stayed at the same level as in the previous month.

Official data also showed that the average of monthly consumption expenditures per household for May was down 0.1 percent from the previous year.

The unemployment rose to 3.1 percent from 2.8 percent in April due to a shrinking working population. A total of 43.4 million people, including those over 65, are out of job.