Register
17:58 GMT +328 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, June 9, 2017

    Modi Under Fire as US Calls Jammu and Kashmir State India-Administered Territory

    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 58 0 0

    India’s opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), has termed the Narendra Modi government a “complicit sell-out” for the awkward silence on US’ reference to Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian-administered territory”.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In an order designating the chief of militant group Hizbul Mujahideen as a global terrorist, the United States chose to refer to the state of Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian-administered" territory. Though India has expressed strong disapproval of what it calls "aberration" of terminology, it has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tight spot with the main opposition party, the INC, condemning his government for not objecting to such description of Jammu and Kashmir."

    ​Why has the PM not protested despite being on US soil? Why is BJP silent? Is it not a total sellout of national interest," Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress leader said on Wednesday.

    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the Pargwal area of India-Pakistan international border in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, India (File)
    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    New Delhi Objects to Describing Kashmir as Indian-Occupied or Indian-Administered
    The US government's order designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist, reads, "Under Salahuddin's tenure as senior HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people."

    Earlier this month, India strongly objected to the United Nations Human Rights Council's reference to Jammu and Kashmir as India-administered territory after the United Nations human rights chief reiterated his request to India and Pakistan for access to the troubled region.

    "We have noted the high commissioner's reference to denial of access to, as he described, the 'Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.' The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan remains in illegal occupation of a part of our territory," India had said in an interactive dialogue held at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) earlier this month.

    Rajiv Chander, the permanent representative of India to the UN offices in Geneva, argued before the HRC that the neutrality of the phrase 'Indian-administered Jammu & Kashmir' was artificial as the state of Jammu and Kashmir had an elected democratic government that represented all sections of the Indian population unlike the situation on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

    Related:

    New Delhi Objects to Describing Kashmir as Indian-Occupied, Indian-Administered
    China Says Will Not Be Mediator Between India, Pakistan Over Kashmir
    Indian Home Ministry Calls Emergency Meeting After Attack on Kashmir Army Base
    Pakistan Refutes Accusations of Killing Indian Servicemen at Kashmir Border
    Tags:
    Indian National Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Narendra Modi, Jammu, Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women's Beautiful Buttock: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Women's Beautiful Buttocks: China Holds Own Version of Miss BumBum Contest
    Hi, It’s Petya
    Hi, It's Petya, Now Give Me Your Money
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok