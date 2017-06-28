Modi Under Fire as US Calls Jammu and Kashmir State India-Administered Territory

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In an order designating the chief of militant group Hizbul Mujahideen as a global terrorist, the United States chose to refer to the state of Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian-administered" territory. Though India has expressed strong disapproval of what it calls "aberration" of terminology, it has put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tight spot with the main opposition party, the INC, condemning his government for not objecting to such description of Jammu and Kashmir."

US' official statement used the phrase 'Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir'. How did India accept this? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 28, 2017

​Why has the PM not protested despite being on US soil? Why is BJP silent? Is it not a total sellout of national interest," Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress leader said on Wednesday.

The US government's order designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist, reads, "Under Salahuddin's tenure as senior HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) leader, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people."

Earlier this month, India strongly objected to the United Nations Human Rights Council's reference to Jammu and Kashmir as India-administered territory after the United Nations human rights chief reiterated his request to India and Pakistan for access to the troubled region.

"We have noted the high commissioner's reference to denial of access to, as he described, the 'Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.' The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan remains in illegal occupation of a part of our territory," India had said in an interactive dialogue held at the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) earlier this month.

Rajiv Chander, the permanent representative of India to the UN offices in Geneva, argued before the HRC that the neutrality of the phrase 'Indian-administered Jammu & Kashmir' was artificial as the state of Jammu and Kashmir had an elected democratic government that represented all sections of the Indian population unlike the situation on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.