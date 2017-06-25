Register
15:22 GMT +325 June 2017
    Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan are seen from the Pakistani village of Arawali. (File)

    Daesh Kicked Out of Bin Laden's Former Hideout in Cave Complex

    Afghan military pushed Daesh terrorists out of the Tora Bora cave complex, where infamous terrorist Osama bin Laden used to hide in 2001, acting Defense Minister Tariqshah Bahrami said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tora Bora is a cave and tunnel complex in the Nangarhar Province of eastern Afghanistan. On June 14, the area changed hands from the Taliban to Daesh terrorists after a week-long terrorist assault.

    “The security forces were able to completely re-take the Tora Bora area and clear it of all insurgents. We decided to create a strong base in here so that Daesh insurgents cannot take it back,” Bahrami said as quoted by TOLO media outlet.

    The minister added that the militants suffered heavy casualties in the operation.

    Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as terrorist organizations, including Daesh terrorist group, continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets.

    Daesh, Osama bin Laden, Tora Bora, Afghanistan
