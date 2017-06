© AP Photo/ Vincent Yu Misunderstandings Increase Between Young People in Mainland and Hong Kong 20 Years On

BEIJING (SPUTNIK) — According to the Xinhua news agency, the celebrations will last from June 29 through July 1, and Xi is also expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, 59, who has recently been elected Hong Kong’s first female chief executive.

China gained sovereignty over Hong Kong, previously controlled by the United Kingdom, in 1997. The administrative region was granted legal, economic and political autonomy from Beijing under the "one country, two systems" principle formulated by Chairman of the Central Advisory Commission of the Communist Party of China Deng Xiaoping in early 1980s.