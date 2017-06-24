Death Toll in Massive Landslide in Chinese Sichuan Rises to 15 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tragedy took place in the village of Xinmo in Maoxin county of Sichuan early in the morning as a result of torrential rains. Total of 62 houses and a road have been hit by the landslide.

© REUTERS/ China Daily Putin Expresses Condolences to Chinese President Over Deadly Landslide

The rescuers managed to extract bodies of 15 people out of the debris, according to Xinhua news agency.

The previous reports said five people were killed in the landslide.

About 1,960 rescuers are participating in the search and rescue operation in Sichuan after a deadly landslide. The operation is ongoing for over 12 hours.

During the first hours of the operation, the rescuers manged to find seven people alive, including an infant.