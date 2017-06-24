Register
    People search for survivors at the site of a landslide that destroyed some 40 households, where more than 100 people are feared to be buried, according to local media reports, in Xinmo Village, China June 24, 2017.

    Death Toll in Massive Landslide in Chinese Sichuan Rises to 15 - Reports

    Asia & Pacific
    The death toll in the landslide in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan rose to 15, over 100 people are still missing, local media reported Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tragedy took place in the village of Xinmo in Maoxin county of Sichuan early in the morning as a result of torrential rains. Total of 62 houses and a road have been hit by the landslide.

    People search for survivors at the site of a landslide in Xinmo Village, Mao County, Sichuan province, China June 24, 2017
    Putin Expresses Condolences to Chinese President Over Deadly Landslide
    The rescuers managed to extract bodies of 15 people out of the debris, according to Xinhua news agency.

    The previous reports said five people were killed in the landslide.

    About 1,960 rescuers are participating in the search and rescue operation in Sichuan after a deadly landslide. The operation is ongoing for over 12 hours.

    During the first hours of the operation, the rescuers manged to find seven people alive, including an infant.

