Beijing Opposes Pyongyang's Actions in Violation of UNSC Resolutions

China Doing Utmost to Address North Korea Nuclear Issue Without Outside Pressure

BEIJING (Sputnik)The announcement came on the heels of reports made by the US media earlier in the week that, citing officials, Pyongyang produced a test of an engine that has the potential to be used to assist intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM.)

"The relevant resolutions, adopted by the UNSC, have specific clauses on North Korea's use of the ballistic missile technology and carrying out of the launches. China opposes all the actions violating these resolutions," Geng said.

The spokesman noted that the situation on the Korean Peninsula was still very sensitive and complex, adding that China hoped that all involved parties would maintain restraint in order to avoid any escalation in the region.

In early June, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution that extended the sanctions, the travel bans, as well as asset freezing against North Korea. The decision was made in response to the country’s repeated unsanctioned missile tests.

Tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have escalated significantly since the beginning of the year, due to the increased frequency of Pyongyang's missile and nuclear testing.

The most recent launch took place on June 8, when North Korea carried out a launch of short-range anti-ship missiles, reportedly flying some 124 miles before dropping into the Sea of Japan.