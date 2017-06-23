Friend of Ousted South Korean President Gets 3 Years Behind Bars in Graft Probe

Chung has been in custody in Denmark since her arrest in early January on charges of illegal stay after South Korea nullified her passport. South Korean prosecutors are seeking her extradition.
This is reportedly the first judgment passed on 61-year-old Choi in a wide-ranging corruption scandal over her suspected meddling in state affairs and extorting national corporations by abusing her close ties to former president Park Geun-hye, who was impeached and charged with bribery in March.
All comments
Show new comments (0)