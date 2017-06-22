Tokyo, Seoul to Open Hotline Between Defense Ministers Amid Pyongyang's Threats

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japan and South Korea will establish a hotline between the defense ministers of their two countries in order to enhance cooperation amid the nuclear and missile activities of North Korea, local media reported Thursday.

According to the Nikkei newspaper, there is still no date when the communication channel between the ministers will be officially opened. At the moment, there is only a hotline between the deputy defense ministers of the two countries.

© AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi Japan Forces Hold Air Defense Drill as Threat With North Korea Looms

The media outlet added that the date of the hotline establishment could be settled after a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and that this could take place at the July G20 summit in Germany.

Tensions around the Korean Peninsula have recently escalated as Pyongyang has carried out a number of ballistic missile and nuclear tests in violation of the UN Security Council's resolutions. The international community, including both Japan and South Korea, has repeatedly condemned North Korea's activities.