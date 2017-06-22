Explosion Hits Kabul Bank Branch in Afghani Province of Helmand, 50 Injured

A car bomb exploded near the Kabul Bank branch in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand on Thursday.
Victims are taken to hospital following bank blast in #Lashkargah #AFG pic.twitter.com/rfN757VJc1— 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) June 22, 2017
The blast occured at noon in the province's capital of Lashkargah wounding at least 50 people. 1TV News reports, citing local authirities, that at least 20 people were killed.
Smoke rises after suicide blast outside bank in #Lashkargah#AFG pic.twitter.com/9ERuM6XYF0— 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) June 22, 2017
