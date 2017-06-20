Register
18:39 GMT +320 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and engineers monitor the movements of India's Mars orbiter at their Spacecraft Control Centre in Bangalore, India (File)

    India's Mars Orbiter Mission Completes First 1,000 Earth Days

    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    212270

    The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) maiden Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also known as Mangalyaan, completed its first 1,000 Earth days in its orbit around the red planet on Monday.

    A man walks past a poster of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
    © AFP 2017/ MANJUNATH KIRAN
    GSLV Rocket to Launch Nasa-ISRO’s NISAR Satellite
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The mission was originally designed to last at least six months, but ISRO's Mangalyaan still continues to collect data and send it back to earth. Mangalyaan (Mars craft in Hindi) was launched on November 5, 2013, through the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle c-25 and entered the orbit of Mars on September 24, 2014. It was the first time India's space agency launched an inter-planetary mission and joined an elite club of nations, which also includes Russia, the US, Europe.

    “MOM completes 1,000 earth days in its orbit, today (June 19, 2017) well beyond its designed mission life of six months. 1,000 earth days corresponds to 973.24 Mars Sols (Martian Solar day) and MOM completed 388 orbits. MOM is credited with many laurels like cost-effectiveness, a short period of realization, economical mass-budget, miniaturization of five heterogeneous science payloads etc. Satellite is in good health and continues to work as expected. Scientific analysis of the data received from the Mars Orbiter spacecraft is in progress,” ISRO said in a statement.

    The Mars Color Camera in its extended lifetime has produced more than 715 images, the ISRO statement added. The Mangalyaan is equipped with five scientific tools including a color imaging camera, a thermal infrared spectrometer to measure the chemical composition of the surface, and instruments to assess the Mars atmosphere, including a methane detector.

    The total cost of the mission was $73 million, which makes it the least-expensive Mars mission to date. Compared to Mangalyaan, the US spent $671 million getting its Maven satellite to Mars orbit. In fact, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had at that time quipped that his country had spent less than Hollywood had on producing the film Gravity to reach the red planet, according to a WSJ report.

    ISRO is now seeking scientific proposals for Mars Orbiter Mission-2 to expand interplanetary research after the government gave its approval in November last year.

    Related:

    ISRO to Launch GSLV Mark III, Its Heaviest Rocket Soon
    ISRO Starts Countdown for South Asia Satellite
    ISRO Beams in Private Firm to Make Two Satellites for Navigation
    Tags:
    Mars, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok