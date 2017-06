© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci US Has No Strategy to Break Stalemate in Afghanistan - Senator McCain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Unidentified gunmen carried out an attack on US Bagram Air Base Afghan security guards killing eight and wounding another two, local media reported citing Bagram district governor.

The incident took place on Monday night when a group of guards were on their way to work, Tolo news portal reported.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years, with government troops fighting against Islamic extremists and terror organizations, in particular the Taliban radical movement and Daesh terrorist group, both banned in Russia.