26 Injured in Chinese Plane Crash

The injured are being treated in two hospitals in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province after the plane, light MU774, landed safely at 8:50 a.m. Sunday at Kunming Changshui International Airport.

"We felt strong turbulence twice and minor turbulence three times. The process lasted about 10 minutes," said a passenger surnamed Zhang, who suffered a minor injury and is receiving treatment at Yunnan First People's Hospital.

A number of passengers were thrown from their seats and some were hurt by falling luggage, causing bone fractures, scalp lacerations, soft tissue injuries and other light wounds, according to the passengers and hospitals.

"We applauded when the plane landed safely. We feel lucky the plane did not crash," said an injured passenger surnamed Shang.