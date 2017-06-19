China to Launch Unit 3 of Tianwan NPP Built With Russian Participation

© Sputnik/ Viktor Tolochko Lithuania Demands Belarus to Cancel, Restart Belarusian NPP Construction Project

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The official added that the specialists from both China and Russia set a goal to start loading fuel by the end of July in order to have more time for start and adjustment activities.

"Within the framework of the construction of this energy unit, loading of the fuel is scheduled for August 2017. Consequently, it is expected to be brought to the minimum controlled power level in October," Valery Limarenko said on the sidelines of the IXth International Forum ATOMEXPO 2017.

Russia and China have been developing cooperation in the nuclear sphere for many years. Two reactor units of the Tianwan NPP were constructed by Russia and started operating in 2006 and 2007. The third and fourth units of the Tianwan NPP are currently under construction, while the prospects of Russian-Chinese joint construction of additional units are being discussed.