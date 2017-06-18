Taliban Claims Responsibility for Attack on Police HQs in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The information was reported by Khaama news agency.
Earlier in the day, an improvised explosive device was detonated near the parking area of the police headquarters, which allowed a group of militants to launch the attack.
Earlier this month, the Taliban claimed responsibility for killing three US soldiers in eastern Afghanistan.
Afghanistan has long been facing instability due to continued fighting between the government forces and the Taliban radical movement, which seized vast territories in the Afghan rural areas. Besides, the instability in the country prompted the emergence of the local cells of other extremist organizations such as Daesh.
