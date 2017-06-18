Register
04:32 GMT +318 June 2017
Live
    Search
    US soldiers take a position during their drill at a military training field in the border city of Paju on March 7, 2017. The US military has begun deploying the THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system to South Korea, US Pacific Command said, with its first elements arriving on March 6, to protect against threats from North Korea

    Seoul May Scale Back Joint Exercises With US if Pyongyang Gives Up Provocations

    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    115651

    A special adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that if Pyongyang freezes its nuclear and missile development activities, Seoul in return may scale back its annual joint military exercises with the US.

    Moon said in a speech marking the 17th anniversary of the first inter-Korean summit that the South is ready to recognize Kim Jong-un as the North Korean leader, and is open to dialogue

    "If North Korea suspends its nuclear and missile activities, then we may consult with the United States [on] scaling down ROK-US joint exercises and training," Moon Chung-in, presidential adviser on unification, diplomacy and security, said at a Woodrow Wilson Center seminar in Washington.

    "I think what [President Moon] has in mind is we may scale down deployment of American strategic weapons over the Korean Peninsula."

    People watch a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, May 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Play Nice: China Encourages North and South Korea to Reconcile
    According to the advisor, Seoul favors linking the North's denuclearization to the creation of a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and resuming the six party talks. Moon stressed, however, that further provocations by the regime will not be tolerated.

    And at least one bone of contention between the two states is temporarily stalled anyway. The controversial THAAD missile defense system installed by the US could be held up by at least a year by the environmental assessment ordered by Moon, as the study should take into consideration the deployment's impact over a full seasonal cycle.

    Moon Chung-in also said the president believes Seoul should get back the wartime operational control of the South Korea-US allied forces, adding that US President Donald Trump "would love that idea."

    The adviser arrived in Washington earlier this week on a mission to improve understanding among American opinion leaders of the new government's foreign affairs and inter-Korean policy ahead of the summit between the two countries.

    North Korea is expected to be one of the top issues for the new South Korean president's June 29-30 meetings with Trump, with a focus on how to reconcile Trump's policy of "maximum pressure" on the North with Moon's hopes to foster peace through exchanges and cooperation with the neighbor.

    Related:

    North Korea Fires Several Ballistic Missiles - South Korean Military
    South Korea Calls for THAAD to Be Put on Hold for ‘Environmental Assessment’
    India Gets $9 Billion Loan From South Korea for Infrastructure Development
    Tags:
    military exercise, nuclear weapons, THAAD, Moon Jae-in, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Sneak Peek at Russia's S-300 Missile Systems, Aviation War Games
    Box of Tricks
    Box of Tricks
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok