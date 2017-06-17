China to Shore Up School Security After Kindergarten Explosion That Killed 8

The decision was made in the wake of a brutal explosion that killed eight and injured 65 near a kindergarten in Fengxian County in eastern China's Jiangsu Province Thursday afternoon.

The circular requires educational departments and schools to carry out a comprehensive check on potential safety loopholes in cooperation with various authorities.

The ministry also called for timely handling of disputes related to schools to eliminate potential risks.

This article was originally published by Xinhua in the Global Times.