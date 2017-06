TOKYO (Sputnik) — The maneuvers are set to last for two days and are aimed at practicing defending the islets from a possible invasion by external forces, the South Korean Navy said, as cited by KBS World Radio on Thursday.

© AP Photo/ Korea Pool Textbook Diplomacy: Japan Claims Dokdo Islands From South Korea

A total of seven warships and four aircraft will participate in the exercises, while the marines are expected to conduct a landing drill.

The drills are held biannually, with Japan strongly protesting them.

The Liancourt Rocks islands, also known as Dokdo and Takeshima, have been administered by South Korea since 1954, but Japan disputes Seoul’s sovereignty over the territory.