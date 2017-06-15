Register
    Qingdao Sets One Dog per Household Limit, Violators Face Pets Confiscated

    Asia & Pacific
    Households in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province will be limited from Thursday on to only having one pet dog each, with rule violators facing a 2,000 yuan ($294) fine.

    Moreover, pooch owners are only allowed to let their dogs outside if the canines are wearing their dog tags, according to a local regulation jointly issued by the Qingdao public security bureau and the local livestock department, the Legal Daily reported Tuesday. 

    The dog tags can be picked up when dog owners register their pets and cost 400 yuan each, the regulation said.

    According to the regulation, around 40 dog breeds are banned in the city and locals who do not correct their behavior after receiving a fine may see their furry friends confiscated.

    The regulation has been hailed by netizens on social media, with many saying that this is a good way to raise awareness of responsible dog ownership, the announcement coming after regular news reports of dogs biting people.

    Recently, a 3-year-old in Southwest China's Guizhou Province was attacked by a dog, requiring 200 stitches in his face, the Guiyang Evening News reported in May.

    One user of Sina Weibo recommended the regulation  be implemented across the country, and his post was liked by around a hundred people.

    Qingdao is not the only city implementing such rules. The capital city of Southwest China's Sichuan Province also limited residents to one dog per household in 2009. Chengdu residents can be punished if their dog hurts a person, disturbs their neighbors or if they fail to clean up its excrement, the Beijing News reported. 

    Separately, Harbin, the capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province banned pet dogs over 50 centimeters in height and over 70 centimeters in length, the Beijing News said.    

    This article was originally published in the Global Times.

