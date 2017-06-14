Australia Agrees to Pay $53 Million in Compensation to Asylum Seekers on Manus

"While no amount of money could fully recognize the terrible conditions the detainees endured, we hope today's settlement can begin to provide them with an opportunity to help put this dark chapter of their lives behind them," Slater and Gordon legal firm lawyer Andrew Baker, who represented the refugees, was quoted as saying by the Guardian newspaper.
Baker emphasized that most migrants left their countries due to religious prosecution and violence, but faced mistreatment and hostile conditions in the Manus Island detention center.
Slater and Gordon stated that the victims will be entitled to compensation for the period of wrongful detention and losses suffered during detention. The exact amount of money to be paid to each migrant will not be disclosed.
All migrants arriving to Australia without a visa are subject to mandatory detention. The country also uses offshore processing, sending refugees to Nauru, a small island country in Micronesia, or Manus in Papua New Guinea, while their claims are being studied. Such measures have been repeatedly criticized by different human rights watchdogs.
