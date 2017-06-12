MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale occurred off the Indonesian coast, according to the report.

Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M5.6 South of Java, Indonesia 43 min ago pic.twitter.com/93SJ3pAbnR — EMSC (@LastQuake) June 11, 2017

​The earthquake occurred at 23:15 GMT on Sunday at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles), 97 kilometers (approximately 60.2 miles) southwest of Cibungur, located in Indonesia’s province of West Java, according to the USGS.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided yet.