11:36 GMT +310 June 2017
    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu.

    Indian Army Kills Five Terrorists at Border With Pakistan

    The Indian Army killed as many as five terrorists on Friday along the Line of Control (the de facto border between India & Pakistan) at Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army informs that counter-terror operation is underway to take take down others terrorists hiding nearby.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (R) talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Lahore, Pakistan, December 25, 2015
    Russia Working to Get India, Pakistan Break the Ice at Astana, Says Expert
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In the last few weeks, the Indian Army has launched all-out offensive against terrorists in Kashmir and along the border.

    "Soldiers deployed along Line of Control in Uri detected a movement of terrorists trying to sneak into this side from across border this afternoon, Army men fired on terrorists, who returned the fire from automatic weapons," Rajesh Kalia, the Srinagar-based Army spokesperson, said.

    "In the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at the Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors. Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far," the Army said in a statement. Indian Army said 38 armed terrorists have been killed during 22 infiltration bid attempted across the border this year. In comparison to this, 28 infiltration attempts took place in 2015 and 88 such attempts in 2016.

    An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols along a fence at the India-Pakistan border in R.S Pora, southwest of Jammu, on October 3, 2016
    Pakistan’s Army Asks India to End Retaliatory Firing
    Meanwhile, Pakistan Army once again claimed that India troops are targeting civilians with heavy weapons. "Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Nikial and Kayani Sectors with heavy weapons and mortars. Pakistan army responded effectively on Indian posts to silent guns targeting civilians," Pakistan Army statement read.

    Earlier this week, Pakistan had asked Indian Army to stop firing in retaliation while the Pakistan Army is said to have beheaded two Indian troops last month.

    India and Pakistan have fought three wars over Kashmir, the unfinished part of the under-duress Partition of British India in 1947.

