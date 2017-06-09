Japan's Abe Calls Adoption of Law on Emperor's Abdication a Historic Moment

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the House of Councillors adopted the law proposed by the country's government on Akihito's abdication.

"Once again, I want to thank all the parties for cooperation in consideration and adoption of a special law. The abdication of the incumbent emperor would take place for the first time in 200 years. That's why, the moment is connected with a long history, as well as with future," Abe told reporters.

© AFP 2017/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA Lower House of Japan's Parliament Passes Bill on Emperor's Abdication

The Japanese prime minister added that the country's authorities would move to implementation of the law.

In May, Japan's government allowed the emperor to abdicate citing old age and declining health in favor of Crown Prince Naruhito. In June, the two houses of the country's parliament, backed the proposal of the government.