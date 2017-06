© REUTERS/ Thomas Peter Japan Cabinet Allows Emperor Akihito to Hand Over Throne to Crown Prince

TOKYO, June 9 (Sputnik) — The House of Representatives, Japan's lower house of parliament, passed the draft law on Friday.

In May, Japan's government allowed the nation's emperor to abdicate citing old age and declining health in favor of Crown Prince Naruhito. On June 2, the lower house of Palriament passed the bill proposed by the government.

Akihito, 83, is expected to become the first country's emperor in two centuries to step down. The new emperor is expected to take up the post not later than in three years after the adoption of the law.