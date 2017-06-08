Japan Backs Down From Protesting North Korea’s Missile Launch

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A salvo of short-range surface-to-ship missiles was reportedly fired by Pyongyang early on Thursday off North Korea's eastern coast. The projectiles reportedly traveled some 125 miles, going as high as 1.2 miles, before falling into the Sea of Japan. Initial Japanese media reports suggested the government would protest the action, but Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida later said that Pyongyang’s new launch did not pose a threat to Tokyo’s security.

Suga said that Japan will monitor the situation with great concern and respond to North Korea’s actions in accordance with the tactic of the international community, according to the NHK broadcaster.

However, as the latest missiles did not fall into county’s territorial waters, Tokyo opted out of raising objections to Pyongyang's actions.

Tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile programs have drastically escalated in recent months after Pyongyang conducted a number of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.