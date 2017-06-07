Register
19:56 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016

    SCO, Astana 2017: Modi-Xi Meeting Expected to Melt Ice Between India, China

    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 7610

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit meet in Kazakhstan on June 8-9 could melt the ice that has set in India-China bilateral ties.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The two leaders had a dream start in the summer of 2014 with Modi hosting President Xi, but since then ties between the two Asian giants have been marked more by disagreements even as trade and economic ties continue to grow.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Indian's Modi Thanks China's Xi for Support for Delhi's SCO Accession
    This year’s SCO Summit will also see India and Pakistan’s formal admission into the China-dominated six-nation grouping. Till now China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were counted as full members of the central Asian grouping, while Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan had observer status.

    Experts said India and Pakistan’s admission in the SCO could perhaps become the biggest highlight of this year’s summit.

    “The key agenda item in Astana is going to be the twin admission of India and Pakistan, and this will be peddled as the SCO’s key achievement – something even Washington has been unable to accomplish. The addition of another 1.5 billion people would provide fresh excitement, for the SCO will now represent the voice of three billion people – half the world’s population,” P. Stobdan, India’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and noted security expert, told Sputnik. He is currently the Senior Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi.

    An Indian national flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    India-China Trade, Business Ties Grow Despite Differences
    The Modi-Xi meeting could take place on Friday on the sidelines of the summit, according to multiple Indian media reports. But, this won’t be the last time the two leaders will be part of multilateral meetings. Both of them will attend the Group of 20 developed and developing countries meet in Hamburg in July and thereafter, Modi is expected to visit China later this year for the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (Brics) meet.

    The Modi-Xi meet comes close on the heels of India declining the Chinese invitation to attend the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Beijing last month, China maintaining status quo on India’s membership issue in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and differences over Masood Azhar’s status as a terrorist.

    Experts warned of over-optimism and situation dramatically improving between India and China on the ground.

    “In practical terms, the scenario looks hazy for India. Let us not forget that the SCO was the key motivator behind China’s BRI concept and Beijing has now pledged additional billions for the initiative in Eurasia. No change is expected in Beijing’s stance on preventing Masood Azhar’s listing in the UN sanctions list. In fact, the ‘Shanghai spirit’ or its consensus decision based-making approach could further complicate India’s NSG membership case,” Stobdan added.

    India has opposed the BRI — the China Pakistan Economic Corridor — cuts through Gilgit and Baltistan that India says is illegally occupied by Pakistan and hence, the BRI violates India’s sovereignty.

    On China’s part, Beijing has been opposed India for allowing the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, to travel to Arunachal Pradesh which Beijing considers southern Tibet. China considers the Tibetan monk a “dangerous terrorist” and questions New Delhi’s motives in sheltering him.

    Despite volatility in political ties, bilateral trade and commerce between the two countries in 2016 amounted to $70.8 billion, PTI reported. Chinese investments into India till September 2016 stood at $4.75 billion, while Indian investments into China were $0.689 billion.

    Related:

    China in Touch With Russia on India's NSG Bid but Position Unchanged
    Will India’s Youthful Population Eclipse An Aging China?
    US, India Pitch for Freedom of Navigation in South China Sea Irks China
    Tags:
    bilateral relations, SCO, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok