04:32 GMT +306 June 2017
    An Air China plane flies to Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China (File)

    Close Call! Air China Flight Nearly Collides with Mountaintop

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    112320

    An Air China flight on Sunday almost hit a mountain on Lantau Island when it took of from Hong Kong International airport, after deviating from its flight path.

    At around 9:30 p.m. local time, flight CA428 turned south in the direction of Tai O village — and nearby mountains — instead of heading west until it left the island as the aircraft usually would, according to images from the Flightradar aircraft tracking site.

    The Airbus A320 corrected itself after an air control officer issued an immediate warning and provided directions on how to return to the intended flight path, landing safely two hours later in the city of Chengdu.

    Lufthansa CityLine Embraer ERJ 195
    © Flickr/ Aero Icarus
    Lufthansa Flight Barely Escapes Collision With Drone Over Warsaw

    When the passenger plane made the wrong turn it was flying at 3,400 feet, and the nearest peak was 3,066. It’s the highest point on Lantau.

    Licensed pilot and Civic Party lawmaker Jeremy Tam Man-ho claimed that 4,300 feet is actually the minimum altitude safe to fly in that area.

    He was quoted by the South China Morning Post saying, "If the plane was carrying more cargo or passengers, or if the plane was a bigger one, it might not have achieved its altitude at that time … If the plane turned towards the mountains at an even lower altitude, you could imagine what the consequence could have been."

    Tam also pointed out that a crash would have been avoided as the aircraft’s anti-collision system would have compelled the plan to climb upward immediate.

    Air China says that the pilot decided to turn before the air traffic control officer confirmed their directions due to a busy radio signal.

    Tam said that even if there were issues with the radio, the pilot should have stayed with his normal path.

    An Air China spokesman said, "Air China has been putting air safety as our top priority … We will further strengthen our safety education."

    Tags:
    mountain, collision, passenger plane, flight, Air China, China
