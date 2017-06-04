Russian MoD Calls for Returning Situation on Korean Peninsula to Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is important to not let the situation on the Korean Peninsula to spiral out of control and bring the parties back to the negotiations, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Sunday.

"It is important to work together to prevent the development of the situation under the crisis scenario and to move the process to the negotiating route, which would meet the security interests of all countries in the region," Fomin said speaking at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue Asia Security Summit in Singapore, adding that the deployment of the US missile defense system would only aggravate problems.

The deputy minister added that Moscow had concerns regarding the Pyongyang actions which did not contribute to the reduction of tensions.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated in recent months as North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests , which are considered to be in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

The crisis is aggravated by the deployment of the US THAAD air defense system in South Korea.