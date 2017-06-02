Register
03:36 GMT +302 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A bird flies past dumped plastic bottles and other garbage

    Waste Sorting Habit First Step in Sustainable Garbage System, Say Experts

    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    13710

    Early Wednesday morning, Yao Xiaoguang (pseudonym) began to collect plastic bottles, kitchen waste and used batteries from dustbins in a residential community in Beijing's Chaoyang district.

    The 48-year-old woman has two hours to sort the waste every morning, before the smell becomes unbearable as temperatures rise.

    Yao is one of the 20,000 "garbage sorting instructors" that has worked in around 3,700 Beijing residential communities since the role was officially established in the capital in 2010.

    A woman wearing a mask for protection against air pollution walks on a pedestrian overhead bridge in Beijing as the capital of China is shrouded by heavy smog on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    China Unveils Human 'Smog Tasters' to Tackle Air Pollution

    Paid around 600 yuan ($88) per month, the instructors are meant to help residents manage household waste, especially kitchen waste, which accounts for 60 percent of household waste but is rarely sorted, the Beijing Daily reported on May 25. 

    However, Yao said she is more of a "sorter" than an "instructor," as her job mainly involves cleaning up and sorting the waste herself as she found it formidably hard to persuade residents, who she rarely meets, to sort waste into the correct dustbins themselves. 

    Though China has been promoting garbage sorting since 2000, progress has been less than satisfying, said experts. 

    Why, How To and What For 

    "It will still take the efforts of generations to form the habit of sorting household waste," Liu Jianguo, a professor at the School of Environment at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times Wednesday.

    Unlike bad  habits that can kill such as drunk driving or running a red light, leaving garbage unsorted causes invisible damage, and the cost of dealing with it is not shouldered by individuals, Liu said.  

    However, if trash is not sorted properly, waste cannot be fully reused or recycled, and the disposal process is harder, he noted. 

    Several attempts to promote garbage sorting have been introduced in recent decades. For instance, Shanghai began sorting "organic" and "inorganic" garbage in 1995, and then started classifying garbage into "glass," "hazardous waste," "recyclable waste" and "other waste" in 2008. 

    In 2011, Shanghai redesigned its public dustbins to contain either "kitchen garbage" or "other garbage" in an attempt to get locals to separate wet and dry waste themselves. 

    However, a 2015 report released by the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences showed that only 6.5 percent of the locals surveyed said they "fully sort out garbage" while 32 percent said they never did any kind of sorting. 

    In March, China released a plan to enforce garbage sorting in 46 cities, making it mandatory for government organizations and enterprises to sort their waste.

    Chinese students hold a puppet depicting a dragon and wave their national flags
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Poking the Dragon: Trump Wants China 'to Lose Temper, Waste Energy'

    According to the plan, hazardous waste such as batteries and drugs, perishable rubbish such as meat and fruit, as well as recyclable materials, must all be sorted. The plan also vowed to increase the household garbage recycling rate to 35 percent by the end of 2020 in the 46 cities. 

    "The plan has set a bottom line for administrative bodies, which can no longer run away from their duties, or they will be held accountable," Mao Da, the founder of the China Zero Waste Alliance, a platform that promotes alternatives to landfills and incineration, told the Global Times Wednesday. 

    Restrictions and punishments could be instituted for business or individuals which do not sort waste, such as suspending garbage removal or charging expensive fees to take away unsorted waste.

    In severe cases, detentions could be handed out to those who repeatedly defy the sorting decree and cause considerable damage, Liu suggested.   

    From 90 Percent to 0

    According to the Xinhua News Agency, China's 246 big- and medium-sized cities produced 185.64 million tons of household garbage in 2015, citing a report released in November 2016. 

    Currently, around 60 percent of household waste is buried and 30 percent is burned, said Mao.

    Besides the impact on the environment and human health that burning or burying unsorted garbage has, the two approaches are not sustainable. 

    Beijing will have no more landfill space within the next five years, the China News Service reported on May 4. Meanwhile, incineration plants have long been a source of controversy in China, with residents in Hunan, Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces taking to the streets to protest against plans to build them nearby.

    Mao noted that cleaner disposal practices, such as recycling, could potentially deal with as much as 70 percent of garbage within the next ten years. 

    Reducing the use of landfills and incinerators to zero will need the cooperation of businesses, especially in product design, said Mao. 

    For instance, in 2016, PepsiCo launched a 2025 Sustainability Agenda, in which the company hopes 100 percent of its packaging will be recoverable or recyclable by 2025. 

    This article, written by Li Ruohan, was originally published in the Global Times.

    Related:

    As Pollution Levels Rise, China Looks to Clear the Air With 'Vertical Forests'
    China Environmental Ministry Urges 20 Cities to Boost Air Pollution Coordination
    China to Spend $64.5Bln to Fight Water Pollution - Environment Ministry
    China Plans Strong Measures to Curb Air, Water Pollution in 2016
    China: rare species of alligator found in garbage
    Tags:
    Recycling, trash, pollution, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Blond Bombshells: Female Politicians Who Rock Fair Hair
    Discern No Difference
    No Difference?
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok