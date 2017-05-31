Register
16:47 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Scorpene-class submarine (File)

    Indian Navy to Induct First Scorpene Class Submarine by July-August

    © AP Photo/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 5510

    The first of India’s six Scorpene submarines will be inducted into the Indian Navy in the next two months, Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba has said.

    Russian-Indian naval exercise Indra-2014
    © Sputnik/ Ildus Gilyazutdinov
    Russia-India Navy Drills Start With Firing Exercise in Bay of Bengal
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Lanba said Kalvari (the Indian name of the first Scorpene class submarine) is going through final phase of trials and is likely to join the Navy by July-August.

    “Kalvari is going through its final phase of trials and we are hopeful that in July-August we will take delivery,” Admiral Sunil Lanba said on the sidelines of a Navy-FICCI seminar on Building India’s Future Navy: Technology Imperatives.

    As part of the ongoing sea trials, Kalvari undertook its first torpedo firing on May 26, the last major test required before inducting into the Navy. While on March 2 this year, Navy had successfully launched MBDA’s Exocet SM 39, anti-ship missile from Kalvari as part of undergoing sea trials in the Arabian Sea.

    India had launched second Scorpene class submarine, Khanderi, in January this year and is expected to deliver to the Navy by the end of this year. Indian Navy has said that all six Scorpene (Kalvari) class submarines being built in India will be equipped with Exocet SM 39 anti-ship missile.

    Indian Navy has collaborated with DCNS of France in 2004 for construction of six Scorpene class submarine under $3.5 billion contract. But the program has been delayed for more than four years with cost escalation of more than $ 1 billion due to low level of technological absorption capacity and purchase of materials in early years by Indian shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited.

    Related:

    India to Arm Navy With Israeli Barak Missiles
    Russia, India Finish Antisubmarine Stage of Joint Indra Navy Drills
    Russia-India Navy Drills Start With Firing Exercise in Bay of Bengal
    India, Russia Sign $300Mln Deal on Upgrade of 10 Ka-28 Helicopters - Indian Navy
    Tags:
    navy, Scorpene class submarine, DCNS, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok