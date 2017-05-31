BBC Employee Killed, 4 Journalists Wounded in Kabul Blast

© REUTERS/ Mohammad Ismail German Embassy Staff Injured, Afghan Guard Killed in Kabul Blast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Media that cited the Afghan Health Ministry reported that up to 90 people were killed and 380 more were injured in the explosion

"It is with great sadness that the BBC can confirm the death of BBC Afghan driver Mohammed Nazir following the vehicle bomb in Kabul earlier today, as he was driving journalist colleagues to the office. Four BBC journalists were also injured and were treated in hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening," the BBC wrote on its Twitter account.

According to the preliminary information of the country's Interior Ministry, the explosive device had been planted in a car used to transport water.