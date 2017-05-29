Register
29 May 2017
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping by telephone at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on May 11, 2017

    South Korean President Said Summit With DPRK is Needed - Spy Chief Nominee

    © REUTERS/ Blue House/Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed on the need for a summit meeting with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) during his presidential election campaign, the spy agency chief nominee said Monday.

    National Intelligence Service (NIS) director-nominee Suh Hoon told a parliamentary confirmation hearing that he talked with Moon, when Moon was a presidential candidate, about the need for an inter-Korean summit meeting.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the defence detachment on Jangjae Islet and the Hero Defence Detachment on Mu Islet located in the southernmost part of the waters off the southwest front, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Mattis: War With North Korea 'Would Bring Danger to Russia and China'

    Though they failed to discuss details, they agreed on the need for such a meeting, Suh said.

    Moon was sworn in as president on May 10 after winning a landslide victory in the presidential by-election.

    Right after his inauguration, Moon named Suh as NIS director, together with the appointments of the presidential chief of staff and the prime minister.

    Suh, 63, is known to have played a key role in preparing for the past two inter-Korean summit meetings that were held in June 2000 and October 2007.

    He entered the NIS in 1980 and served as a deputy NIS director from 2006 to 2008 under the late President Roh Moo-hyun.

    President Moon was widely forecast to inherit the so-called "Sunshine Policy" of seeking to improve relations with the DPRK through economic cooperation.

    However, Moon said he would sternly deal with any DPRK provocations.

    The DPRK test-launched at least one ballistic missile, which was believed to be of a Scud type, early Monday from the country's east coast, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

    The South Korean government strongly denounced the DPRK's missile test-firing as it violates UN Security Council resolutions, urging Pyongyang to immediately stop any further provocations.

