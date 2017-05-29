Over 200 Terrorists Killed in Eastern Afghanistan Over 3 Weeks

© AP Photo/ Allauddin Khan Policeman Kills Colleagues in Southern Afghanistan, Joins Taliban

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Another 61 terrorists were wounded and 84 others detained as part of the operations, the Khaama news agency reported, citing provincial police chief Abdul Rahman Rahimi.

A suspected suicide attacker was detained in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, the same outlet further added.

Afghanistan's security forces confiscated over 10,000 rounds of the militants' ammunition, 43 various types of weapons, 8 vehicles as well as 12 improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Explosives belts, heavy weapons ammunition and over 6,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, which is used in explosive mixtures, were also captured.

Afghanistan has been suffering from instability due to the violent conflict between government troops and the Taliban and IS terror organizations (both outlawed in Russia) as well as other militant groups.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!