Turkish Court Demands Stripping Gulen of Country’s Citizenship

The revocation of citizenship will be enacted in the case that the suspect residing abroad does not return to Turkey within 90 days after being summoned by the Justice Ministry.
"Since Gulen is a fugitive and not able to be reached for his testimony despite an arrest warrant being issued against him, the petition [has been] submitted to the Justice Ministry as part of the statutory decree approved earlier in the year," the Court said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.
Gulen has been living in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999 and has refuted the allegations against him.
