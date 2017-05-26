Turkish Court Demands Stripping Gulen of Country’s Citizenship

© REUTERS/ Charles Mostoller Turkish Prosecutors Issue Hundreds of Arrest Warrants for Alleged Gulen Backers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In January 2017, Turkey issued new decree-laws in a follow-up to the introduction of a state of emergency. Thus, according to decree 680, the state’s Cabinet is authorized to deprive citizenship of Turkish nationals living abroad while maintaining them under investigation over charges related to crimes and rebellions against the Turkish government, among other jurisdictions.

The revocation of citizenship will be enacted in the case that the suspect residing abroad does not return to Turkey within 90 days after being summoned by the Justice Ministry.

"Since Gulen is a fugitive and not able to be reached for his testimony despite an arrest warrant being issued against him, the petition [has been] submitted to the Justice Ministry as part of the statutory decree approved earlier in the year," the Court said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Gulen has been living in the US state of Pennsylvania since 1999 and has refuted the allegations against him.