Daesh Could Be Behind Deadly Explosions in Jakarta - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, a twin explosion hit a bus stop at the Indonesian capital killing three police officers and wounding five other officers and five civilians.

"It is most likely linked to Daesh, but we are still investigating its possible connection to the international Daesh network," Awi Setiono said, as quoted by The Jakarta Post newspaper.

The spokesman added that the Jakarta incident was almost similar to a February Daesh-related attempt to carry out a terrorist attack in the country's western city of Bandung, that was thwarted by police.

Daesh is a militant jihadist group operating mostly in Syria and Iraq and infamous for perpetrating terrorist attacks in numerous countries around the world.