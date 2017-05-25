Indian Chief Minister Survives US-Made Sikorsky Chopper Crash-Landing

© AP Photo/ Gautam Singh India’s Light Helicopters Take Maiden Flight, Commercial Production Soon

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Upon the crash-landing, Devendra Fadnavis, the chief minister of Maharashtra, immediately tweeted that he and the other people on the chopper were fine despite the damage to the aircraft. "After take-off, the pilot found variable wind pattern. The pilot decided to land back. During landing, the helicopter got entangled in wires. The helicopter has sustained substantial damage," a statement issued by India's aviation regulator said.

The Maharashtra government sought a regular DGCA inquiry into the incident since the helicopter had been in service for just 6-7 years.

Several crashes involving the US-made Sikorsky helicopter have been reported recently. Twelve soldiers from Saudi Arabia died in a Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter crash in April this year in eastern Yemen while in March; seven people including the pilots lost their lives in a crash of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter in Turkey.