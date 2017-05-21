Six People Injured as Man Attacks People With Knife in Eastern Japan

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)The injured, including the detained attacker, were sent to a hospital, the Kyodo news agency said, adding that two of them sustained heavy injuries.

The police are investigating the incident, the media added, stating that no information about the identity of the attacker or reasons behind the attack was released yet.

Such cases, when an ordinary passer-by attacks the people around, are not rare in Japan. The biggest crime of such nature took place in 2008, when the attacker blocked a road in Tokyo with a truck and attacked the people with a knife, killing seven people and injuring over 10. He was detained by the police and later sentenced to death.

