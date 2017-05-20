China to Build Great Electronic 'Wall' to Protect Airport From Drones

The administration of the Hangzhou airport in eastern China will use a high-tech solution to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The decision is expected to contribute to aircraft safety, the state-run Chinese news agency Xinhua's Russian edition reported.

The technology, which has been dubbed an "Electronic Wall," will help break communication between an UAV and its operator in the event that the drone gets closer than ten kilometers from the airport, according to Xinhua.

As a result, the UAV will be unable to receive any signals, and it will only be capable of returning to the place from where it was launched.

Xinhua recalled that over the past few years, more and more civil UAV have come dangerously close to airports across China, which could damage an aircraft during its take-off or landing.

In particular, footage emerged online in January 2017 which showed a civilian drone approaching a Chinese plane flying near the airport, in an apparent attempt to take photographs of the aircraft.

Earlier, Chinese authorities ruled that as of June 1, 2017, all UAVs weighing more than 250 grams should be registered.

Right now, an increasing number of civil drones are being used in agriculture, environmental monitoring and geographic research.

Competent authorities also publish information on areas near airports where civilian drones are prohibited; they plan to cooperate with local and public security authorities in the field related to the control of civilian drones, according to Xinhua.

