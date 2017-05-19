Japan’s Parliament Committee Approves Bill Criminalizing Criminal Conspiracies

The committee’s approval means that now the bill is eligible for a vote at the lower house of parliament and, if approved, could be transferred to the upper house.
The bill would apply to groups of people preparing to carry out terrorist attacks or other crimes one. The critics fear that the bill could increase state surveillance on labor unions and other civil rights groups, according to media reports.
In April, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dismissed concerns about the bill, saying that ordinary people will not be subjected to the punishment.
