Register
09:12 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017.

    China to Work With S Korea to Maintain Progress in Bilateral Relations - Pres.

    © REUTERS/ Ruben Sprich
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 13 0 0

    China will further work with South Korea to maintain the progress in bilateral relations and support peaceful solution of the nuclear problem on Korean Peninsula, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in leaves his residence as the First Lady Kim Jung-sook looks on at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    China Hopes for Better Bilateral Ties With Newly Elected S Korean Leadership
    BEIJING (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, South Korean President Moon Jae-in's special envoy Lee Hae-chan arrived in China to meet with country's leadership.

    "China attaches great significance to bilateral relations and is ready to cooperate with South Korean side to maintain the achievements reached between the countries," Xi was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

    The president also noted that China was an adherent of denuclearization of Korean Peninsula and said that Beijing would further support the principle of maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula. According to Xi, the problem should be solved via dialogue and negotiations, which would meet the interests of China, South Korea and the whole region.

    Relations between South Korea and China were affected due to Seoul's decision to deploy US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system on the peninsula in response to the North’s missile and nuclear activity. The deployment of the THAAD system, which is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage, has been criticized by Beijing as undermining China's security interests.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who officially assumed office on May 10, has repeatedly criticized the previous government under impeached leader Park Geun-hye for agreeing to host the THAAD system without seeking parliamentary approval.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China Connecting People: Top South, North Korean Officials Hold Talks in Beijing
    New South Korean President to Send Special Envoys to China, Russia, US, Japan
    South Korean President Wants to Resolve THAAD Problem in Talks With US, China
    Tags:
    bilateral relations, Xi Jinping, China, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Hold Drills in Moscow Region
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok